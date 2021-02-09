Sophisticated Cynosure Shop Announces New Website with Stunningly Beautiful Eclectic Products
New and Exciting Online Resource Offers Quality Desirable Items for the Everyday LifestyleAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cynosure Shop announced its alluring new e-commerce global grand opening. Cynosure Shop has curated stunning and relevant collections of clothing, life accessories and products for the mind, body and soul. Each collection has been carefully chosen by discriminating buyers as people who appreciate the finer things in life at reasonable prices. Many of the items in the multiple collections available were sourced from countries all over the world. The Shop offers the highest quality products that look and feel luxurious yet affordable and playful. Customers who’ve never considered different colors and textures will be delighted at what they’ll find. The Shop’s philosophy is that people see colors, apparel and decor as a part of their personality, so Cynosure encourages its customers to express their heart’s content. Currently, the shipping and delivery have expanded their reach to all corners of the globe. Prices are already at beyond reasonable, plus there are three facts that provide the customer with incentives: Free shipping, receive an extra 10% at checkout, and the highly preferred option of using Klarna. This gives the buyer control over their budget to make four interest-free payments, one payment every two weeks! Online shopping with Klarna is the only way to go this day in-age!
Cynosure Shop’s interactive website will bring out the global explorer looking for something different, there’s something for everyone while browsing web pages full of unique products. It’s a guarantee of finding a treasure from the playful website. Hidden titles will make customers smile. Cynosure Shop has a full range of eclectic, vibrant items—and age should never be a factor in one’s choice of selecting anything in life. Be free from constructs and be true to oneself.
The World of Colorful Ideas
"COVID-19 brought the world to a screeching halt, disrupting our normal ways of living,” says CEO Tony Caracciolo. “Consumers are used to browsing in a real store where they can touch, but at the moment not everyone can freely do this, nor would they want to with the possible spread of the virus. The world has dramatically shifted another notch onto social media platforms to explore more online and see what’s new. We have that. We offer what is new. You’re going to be blown away. There are items within our Collections that will inspire and send pleasantly warm vibes. The products are beautiful, useful and different. Cynosure Shop will be your go-to online destination bringing tasteful apparel, vibrant kitchen accessories and many other relevant items to enhance your life—sincerely creating happiness. Not many online stores have such an exotic, global collection of everything your heart could desire.”
Tony goes on to say, “I’ve travelled 29 countries and worked as a professional model and actor. I even had a great run as a professional baseball player for 10 years. It’s been quite a hectic and eclectic life which inspired me to create Cynosure Shop. I view the personality of Cynosures Collections also as eccentric and well traveled. The Shop was definitely created and with the aim of pleasing those who haven’t traveled and yearn for something inspiring around the house.”
On Your Mark, Get Set, Go Shopping
“Let us introduce you to these quality essential products for men and women,” Tony adds. “We have searched the globe to bring you premiere selections for a stylish and healthy lifestyle. Maybe you’d like to browse our kitchen accessories or decorative home goods? Since many of our customers have been exercising at home, they may be in need of fresh, new mats for yoga, stretching, spiritual activities, from meditation to Pilates and all fitness in general. We even offer a wide selection of cushions to provide comfort during your time away from the mat. Each of these fun cushions have their own colorful personalities adding psychological pizazz for your physical and spiritual journey. There are products to make your home more beautiful, that add value. Or, perhaps you are interested in very secretive, almost private area very relaxing and harmonious? The Tatami Collection is very ethnic and feels ancient showcasing ceremonial elements and traditional vessels to make your home or work gatherings authentic, warm, inviting and special. We might not provide what goes in the cup, but we do have the cup! The Shop’s items are to be thought of as added value to one’s daily life and for long term investments that bring joy and make a person feel good from the inside out.”
Finding Your Treasure
The compiled Collections make it easy to find something fun and interesting. In "Modern Women’s Essentials," Cynosure Shop has curated an amazing selection of women’s apparel and accessories which Tony has stated is sourced carefully and expanding rapidly. Dresses, loungewear, coats, sunglasses, handbags, backpacks, boots and even maxi party dresses will astound. Visit the "Women’s Fitness Apparel" section for the best-fitting and flattering yoga clothing. Cynosure offers leggings with just the right amount of stretch that “are practical and look good." The customer will find stunning workout sets in all colors and patterns with mesh insets and splashes of exclusive tie-dye designs. The fitness apparel is very sophisticated with stunning, seamless designs.
Practice, Practice, Practice
For yoga to Pilates, fitness and meditation practice, Cynosure Shop offers every sort of mat. Any fitness lover will find modern, unique mats that provide a personal or statement-making experience. The mats have personality and are made of TPE rubber, eco-friendly rush and linen, and include suede-feel rubber mats in beautiful colors and patterns. Some mats come with bags and straps and there are options for extra yoga mat carry bags. A real challenge for the Shop has been to find longer mats at top quality to benefit the customer.
The Real Man, Modern Look & Feel Amazing
Men are equally important in the Cynosure Shop. In the "Men’s Modern Style Collection," shoppers will discover finely made motorcycle jackets, comfortable flip flops, gorgeous fashion watches, leather and stainless steel bracelets and sunglasses, just to name a few. The website offers items for the minimalist, modern or traditional man. Items are added every day to appeal equally to the metro man and the relaxed guy on the couch in his pajamas. The women will love everything and will probably grab some items for their significant others.
Your Home and Your Space Reflect You
There are gorgeous offerings for the customer’s indoor world. "A Touch of Tatami” is the Asian-inspired world to bring a sense of calm. Soothing east and south-Asian-inspired seating and rugs made from bamboo, linen and cotton. Whether the family is watching TV or performing downward dog, full comfort is provided hanging out around the floor. There are cushions galore in every size and color, which are not only perfect to add to yoga as bolsters and supports, but also as beautiful accents for couches and chairs. Many people seasonally “switch out” pillows and Cynosure Shop offers so many from which to choose.
Food and Drink
The kitchen offerings are time savers and well thought out items that make cooking and eating delightful. No electric gadgets are currently available in the shop, to keep it more organic. There are clever handmade designs from beautiful wood materials to stunning stainless steel cutlery that add color to the cooking space. So many prepare meals at home. That’s life. Cynosure Shop offers minimal accessories to make one’s space and time a peaceful interlude between video conferences and TV binging. Natural assortments of elements, including special wooden cups and plates contrast all the necessities coming from nature creating simple enjoyment during any daily setting. What seems so normal and mundane can now be looked at ceremonial as a reminder it’s those essential activities that should be truly enjoyed during those present moments.
Cynosure Shop shows promise in bringing yearly delights more than just seasonal greetings to its customers by suggesting considerate, thoughtful shopping. Cynosure Shop offers a Gift Card for a family member or friend, gym pal, essential healthcare worker or colleague. It’s the Shops way to encourage those who have caring individuals in their close circle who really deserve and would appreciate selecting their own special gift of home decor or what they see as a part of personal wellness. Tony says, “Go forth and express your gratitude with a Gift Card, acknowledging how much that special person truly means to them. Showering people with gifts certainly is not a moral core value at Cynosure Shop, but the act of consideration that matters most.”
For more information go to www.cynosureshop.com or YouTube
END
###
Hugh Taylor
Get Famous
email us here