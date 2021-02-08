The KOSHER Brand: Wrap It Around Your Head

The billboards feature KOSHER in 15 languages The KOSHER tee comes in Green, Royal (pictured), Navy, and Black The KOSHER hat comes in Royal/White (pictured), Black/White, Blue/White, and White/Black

Launched by Isack Fadlon of Sportie LA fame, KOSHER gear includes hats and tees

A KOSHER world is one in which we all thrive because the one thing we share is respect for one another.” — Isack Fadlon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "With each challenge we face, our tendency toward goodness shines through," said Isack Fadlon, who launched iconic indie retailer Sportie LA with sister Orna Amzaleg in 1985 (the Melrose mainstay is still going strong), and who debuted The KOSHER Brand last week with a series of billboards in the LA area. "It's time for us to come out of these latest upheavals, with a message of unity, equity and decency. It's time to stop messing around."

The billboards feature the word “KOSHER” in a host of languages (15 to be exact, see list below). A single sentence, “Wrap it around your head February 2021,” intrigues onlookers, who may not yet know that TheKosherBrand.com sells hats and tees.

KOSHER's tagline is "Equity in Common." Fadlon explained that this is more of a mission than a truism. "Kosher can refer to a person being legit, or to giving everyone a fair shake, or to truth in advertising, and, of course, to dietary laws," he said. "So, a KOSHER world is one in which we all thrive because the one thing we share is respect for one another."

The brand will soon launch KEEP IT KOSHER, through which a portion of its proceeds will go to leading organizations combating hate and extremism. KEEP IT KOSHER will also support public education, a mission in which Fadlon has been engaged for several years, including an annual Teacher Appreciation Week campaign to gift educators and staff with shoes and sneakers, courtesy of footwear brands.

On its current billboards, KOSHER appears in English, Mandarin Chinese, Russian, Bengali, Korean, Hebrew, French, Arabic, Armenian, Dutch, Urdu, Japanese, Hungarian, Amharic, and Lithuanian. "It's just a snapshot of the world from 30,000 feet," Fadlon concluded. "There's so many of us here on Earth, so much beauty and culture to share. This is just our way of saying, 'All are welcome.'"



