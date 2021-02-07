Nanto Paint ® a special ice-phobic win-win proprietary coating solution for transmission and distribution power lines
Nanto Protective Coating today announced the win-win innovative Durable Ice-Phobic UV coating system successfully applied on ACSRVENICE, ITALY, February 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanto Protective Coating today announced the win-win innovative Durable Ice-Phobic UV coating system successfully applied on ACSR (Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced) cable for high voltage electric power transmission, the so called “power superhighway”.
The Durable Ice-Phobic solution is obtained by low surface energy chemistry tailored with nano-micro roughness, obtaining high contact angle >155 ° and low sliding angle <10°. The innovative proprietary paint formulation dramatically optimizes durability and ice-phobic features and can be applied to aluminum, copper, steel, glass and hybrid composite.
“As a matter of fact, after more than 15 years of R&D carried out by our inventors, S.Kenig and H. Dodiuk, we have successfully brought our Durable Ice-Phobic Coating system from laboratory testing to industrial applications, showing an impressive water repellency performance, with a thickness in the range of 5 to 20 microns” said Alessandro Piras, founder and executive Director of the company. “Thanks to a unique hierarchical nanostructure we also met the durability criteria of accelerating aging of the ISO 4892-2”.
The proprietary coating system has been customized for several applications and supplied to De Angeli Prodotti, an Italian major player specialized in the production of overhead power line conductors, and applied throughout the automated production line since 2018, with in situ testing in the Dolomite Alps during the last 2 years winter seasons.
“This new technology has been presented in October 2019 during the “Call for Innovation AMS Advance Materials for Sustainability” – organized by Terna and Digital Magics Energytech – where met particular interest from the audience”, said Massimo Merlino, President of the company.
“Thanks to the excellent result, today we have been already exploiting new projects for high, medium and low voltage cables in USA, Europe and China by providing tailored ice-phobic coating products to the market”, add Alessandro Piras.
Ice buildup on overhead transmission and distribution lines may lead to mechanical line failure or insulator flash overs, entailing both power outages and major costs. Snow deposition and ice formation cause yearly several billion euro damage in the power networks.
____________________________
Nanto Protective Coating Srl, an Italian innovative SME nanotechnology based with Israeli inventors, is involved in the design, development and supply of cleantech and cost-effective paints and special coatings, based on proprietary intellectual properties, to protect industrial asset against corrosion, ice, fire and fire since 2010.
The company aims to catalyze the deep transformation in materials used in the marine, oil & gas, construction, automotive, telecommunications and energy sectors in Europe and globally. The unique approach is focused on open innovation with the development of new nanotechnologies that can be transferred to end-finished products, in respect of the environment, cost-effectiveness and durability.
