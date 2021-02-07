New photo sharing web app
photobook.cam, new photo sharing web app:
The photobook.cam website is a web app for users to create modern digital photo albums. The application was developed by an IT Developer as a side-project.
The service offered by the application is completely free. After creating his account, the user can create his photo album by choosing between 5 types of albums: album as a Slider, album as a Book, album as a 3D Carousel, album as a Cube, album as a Pyramid.
A user can choose to subscribe to the accounts of other users in order to be notified of the creation of new albums by them. Each user is free to authorize, accept or reject requests to subscribe to his account.
For each photo album, the user can indicate the type of interaction that other users will have on it:
• No comment
The user does not want other users to be able to give their opinions on his album. The only possible interaction for this case is viewing the album.
• Congratulation
In this case, a button will allow other users to congratulate the author of the album about a certain happy event.
• Compassion
In this case, a button will allow other users to empathize with the album's author about some painful event.
• Approval
In this case, a button will allow other users to show their interest in an idea submitted by the author of the album.
• Reproof
In this case, a button will allow other users to denounce a fact told by the author of the album.
• Confirmation
In this case, a button will allow other users to confirm a fact told by the author of the album.
• Vote
In this case, a button will allow other users to vote for one or the other of the two entities illustrated by the photo album.
The author of the album is free to choose who could give his opinion on his album: his subscribers or any user.
