Westminster Barracks/ DUI #2 and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100498

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/06/2021 at approximately 3:00 a.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Depot Road, Putney

VIOLATION: DUI #2 and DLS

ACCUSED: Thomas Wheeler

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 6, 2021 at approximately 3:00 a.m. the Vermont State Police were advised of a male who appeared to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on Old Depot Road in the town of Putney, Windham County, Vermont. The male subject was confirmed to be the operator and he was identified as Thomas Wheeler. An investigation revealed that Wheeler was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. It was also discovered that Wheeler’s license was criminally suspended. Wheeler was transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks where he was processed for the above charges and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/23/2021 at 11:00 a.m.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2021 @ 11:00 a.m.

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov