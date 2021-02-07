Westminster Barracks/ DUI #2 and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100498
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/06/2021 at approximately 3:00 a.m.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Depot Road, Putney
VIOLATION: DUI #2 and DLS
ACCUSED: Thomas Wheeler
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 6, 2021 at approximately 3:00 a.m. the Vermont State Police were advised of a male who appeared to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on Old Depot Road in the town of Putney, Windham County, Vermont. The male subject was confirmed to be the operator and he was identified as Thomas Wheeler. An investigation revealed that Wheeler was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. It was also discovered that Wheeler’s license was criminally suspended. Wheeler was transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks where he was processed for the above charges and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/23/2021 at 11:00 a.m.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2021 @ 11:00 a.m.
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600