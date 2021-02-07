Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release Rutland Barracks DUI/ Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI/Unlawful Trespass

 

CASE#: 21B400502

                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP – Rutland  Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/06/21  2252 hours

STREET: Night Pasture Lane

TOWN: Chittenden

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

 

Arrested

Suspect: Jason Bradley

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vt

 

                                                                                 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male found trespassing in a barn in the Town of Chittenden.  The caller advised the males vehicle was parked in the middle of the roadway. Troopers made contact with the vehicle on Night Pasture Lane and identified the operator as Jason Bradley (39).  Investigation revealed Bradley had been driving while under the influence of alcohol.  Bradley was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for Processing.  Bradley was released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

  

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2021  1000 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

