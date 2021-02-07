News Release Rutland Barracks DUI/ Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI/Unlawful Trespass
CASE#: 21B400502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/06/21 2252 hours
STREET: Night Pasture Lane
TOWN: Chittenden
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
Arrested
Suspect: Jason Bradley
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male found trespassing in a barn in the Town of Chittenden. The caller advised the males vehicle was parked in the middle of the roadway. Troopers made contact with the vehicle on Night Pasture Lane and identified the operator as Jason Bradley (39). Investigation revealed Bradley had been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Bradley was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for Processing. Bradley was released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2021 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.