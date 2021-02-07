Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,130 in the last 365 days.

Central Ohio Human Trafficking Operation Rescues 8

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones today announced the results of a recent human trafficking operation.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission; the New Albany Police Department; and other law enforcement partners conducted a one-day sting yesterday that intercepted eight women engaging in prostitution.

The women were arrested, and victim advocates were on site to provide access to resources.

“Arresting the people who are the victims of human trafficking sounds harsh, but the complicated reality is that this often is the best way that law enforcement can help,” Yost said. “The bonds of human trafficking are often chemical chains of addiction and a hopelessness that there is no other way. This gives the survivors a chance to reset with services that are available.”

“It also gives the women the opportunity to provide information that can help put their traffickers behind bars, thereby protecting other victims like themselves,” Yost added.

“We look at this as an opportunity to try to help women, and sometimes children, escape prostitution and the inherent dangers that come with their exploitation,” said Police Chief Jones. “We are proud to partner with other law enforcement agencies to help break the cycle of dehumanizing activity and help these survivors begin a new and safer path.”

The agencies providing assistance or resources included the Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, New Albany Police Department, Dublin Police Department, Columbus Division of Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Salvation Army and Southeast Healthcare’s HOPE task force. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Central Ohio Human Trafficking Operation Rescues 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.