Ohio Shatters Record For Most New Businesses Created In One Calendar Year

COLUMBUS – In December, 13,735 new business filings were filed to the Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division. With the 2020 numbers now final, Ohioans have created a new record of 171,073 new business filings, surpassing 2019’s record of 130,621 new business filings.

“When this pandemic began, a lot of us thought we were going to see a drop off in new business formation,” said LaRose. “Who would be so courageous and so bold as to go out there and start a small business amidst all of this uncertainty? Well the answer is -- Ohio entrepreneurs are! They’ve been doing what they do best – finding ways to creatively serve a need in the free market, and we’ve been happy to be ready to help them get their filing done.”

Last month’s new filings are a 51% increase from December 2019’s number of 9,071 new filings. Overall, total new business filings were 31 percent higher in 2020 as compared to the previous record in 2019.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

EDITOR'S QUICK FACTS:

13,735 new businesses were created in Ohio in December 2020.

New business filings were 51% higher than in December 2019 (9,071).

Total new business filings in 2020 were 171,073, 31% more than 2019’s record total of 130,621.

