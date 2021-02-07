LaRose Issues Statement On Legislation That Will Bring Accountability To Election System Vendors

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose released the following statement today after State Senator Michael Rulli (R- Salem) introduced Senate Bill 14, legislation that for the first time will place voter registration database systems under the purview of a re-named Board of Voting System Examiners (BVSE).

Statement Attributable to Secretary LaRose:

“If Ohio wants to keep a step ahead of those who would do harm to our election systems, we must do more to ensure their security,” said LaRose. “This bill better serves Ohio voters by bringing real accountability and standards for the vendors that support our county boards of elections. I want to thank Senator Rulli for introducing the legislation and encourage the General Assembly to quickly adopt it.”

A similar bill was unanimously passed by the Ohio Senate in the previous General Assembly.

BACKGROUND:

The Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners (BVME) currently ensures only voting machines which meet certain standards of security and accessibility are deployed in Ohio. By placing voter registration database systems under the purview of a re-named Board of Voting Systems Examiners (BVSE), these systems can be considered for security and reliability before any county can purchase the software. With technical expertise provided by the Secretary of State’s office, the BVSE will be able to ensure our voter rolls meet the required standards of cyber-security as threats evolve.

