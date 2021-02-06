HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 6 – FEB. 12, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 5, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kualakai Parkway underpass on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) EWA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway underpass and the Wakea Street overpass on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for punch list work and landscape maintenance.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) on Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., for punch list work and landscape maintenance.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Houghtailing Street offramp (Exit 20B) on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Likelike Highway overpass and Ainakoa Avenue on Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be intermittingly closed.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure of the westbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway on Monday, Feb. 8, through Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for overhead sign work.

7) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Sunday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

The Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and sign improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

11) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and the Kapiolani Interchange on Sunday night, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

12) KALIHI TO KAIMUKI

Roving single lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and Middle Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

13) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the westbound H-1 Freeway offramp to Farrington Highway on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for punch list work. Ramp will remain open during the closure.

14) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Three right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-2 Freeway and Kaahumanu Street Overpass on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

15) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Waiawa Road overpass on Sunday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping. Work will be done on the Farrington Highway onramp and the ramp will remain open.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the Ka Uka Boulevard Overpass and Meheula Parkway overpass on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for medial work.

2) WAIPIO

Shoulder closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction between the H-1 Freeway and Ka Uka Boulevard Overpass on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for work zone sign placements.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway overpass at the Halawa Interchange on Thursday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., for concrete barrier work.

2) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the Jarrett White Road onramp to the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for attenuator repairs.

3) MOANALUA

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Halawa Interchange and Middle Street on Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA TO KANEOHE

Roving single lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Halekou Interchange and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Friday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water line work and grass trimming.

2) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the eastbound direction.

3) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

4) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction between Maipalaoa Road and Mailiilii Road on Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for overhead line installations.

5) WAIANAE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Helelua Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping and sign work.

6) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the westbound direction between Likelike Highway and Keaahala Road on Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for survey work. The right turn lane onto Likelike Highway will be closed.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Kaimoku Place and Wailupe Beach Park on Sunday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Lunalilo Home Road and Ainakoa Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

3) HAWAII KAI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Hanauma Bay Road and the Halona Blowhole Lookout on Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Tuesday, Feb. 9, for filming.

Feb. 6: Road will be closed from 12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Feb. 8: Road will be closed from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Feb. 9: Road will be closed from 12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured to Lunalilo Home Road, Hawaii Kai Drive, and Kealahou Street where motorists may re-enter Kalanianaole Highway

4) HAWAII KAI

Alternating single lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

5) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

6) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HAUULA

Right single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Hauula Homestead Road and Makao Road on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) KAAAWA

Roving single lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Hauula Homestead Road and Makao Road on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

3) KAHUKU TO KAAAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Malaekahana Valley and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility line maintenance.

4) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pakelo Place and Aakahi Gulch on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for walkway repairs.

6) PEARL CITY

Lanes shifted on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for punch list work.

7) PUPUKEA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Kumupali Road and Paumalu Place on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

8) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Kohomua Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

9) SALT LAKE

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

10) WAIMEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Waimea Bay Beach Park and Kapuhi Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

11) WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the westbound direction between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel on Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for survey work.

2) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway offramp from Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the westbound direction on Tuesday, Feb. 9, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for striping work.

3) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kahekili Highway on Friday, Feb. 5, through Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

4) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Kahekili Highway on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for striping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Sumner Street and Halekauwila Street on Sunday night, Feb. 7, through Friday morning, Feb. 12, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Richards Street and Awa Street on Monday night, Feb. 8, through Friday morning, Feb. 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. The westbound Iwilei offramp may be closed from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Waiakamilo Road on Monday night, Feb. 8, through Friday morning, Feb. 12, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., for sewer repair work.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lanes closed on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Pacific Street and River Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Monday night, Feb. 8, through Friday morning, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) KAILUA

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Vineyard Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Wylie Street and Waokanaka Street on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sidewalk repairs.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Auloa Road on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Ala Moana Park Drive on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Up to two lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Piikoi Street and Ala Moana Park Drive on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between the H-3 Freeway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closures on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nohea Place and Puaae Road on Monday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) HALAWA

Lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Mikioi Place on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions between Kalanianaole Highway and Hamakua Drive on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for sidewalk repairs.

— ALA NAPUNANI STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Two right lane closures on Ala Napunani Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk repairs and catch bin installations.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Lei Stand and Lot J on Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Houghtailing Street on Sunday, Feb. 7, through Friday, Feb. 12, over a 24-hour period, for sewer work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed over a 24-hour period.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Feb. 7, through Friday morning, Feb. 12, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299