What's the skinny in 2021? skinnytees gives the skinny on its beginnings and the SKIN line.

skinnytees is excited to celebrate diversity in SKIN color by offering five shades of skin color: ivory, toasted almond, taupe, dark brown and stone.

BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the beginning: Wide awake in the middle of the night, looking for a way to make money after going through a divorce and during the mortgage crisis in 2008, Linda Schlesinger-Wagner had an idea: create a camisole that would fit every woman. It would be a little longer than other shirts, a little wider, and it had to be flattering. "It had to appeal to every woman, every age, every size," remembers Schlesinger-Wagner, who was no stranger to the fashion world. She had owned a children's clothing store in Birmingham, MI and made knit designs for such high fashion department stores as Niemen Marcus.

Linda called her kids who were living in Los Angeles. Her son, David, an internet expert, claimed the product's name that Linda had come up with- skinnytees and together, they launched the skinnytees.com website.

Linda borrowed $1000 on a friend's credit card for product. She began working from a home office. "I charged a little each month and paid it back each month." She rolled over the income back into the business. Today skinnytees operates as a family affair with Linda in the 8000-square-foot facility in Birmingham and her son, David, and daughter Annie at the Los Angeles office. David remains in charge of the website, social media, and blogging. Annie is head of marketing and creative development.

In February skinnytees will be re-launching the SKIN by skinnytees line. skinnytees is excited to celebrate diversity in SKIN color by offering five shades of skin color: ivory, toasted almond, taupe, dark brown and stone.

"The goal is to remove the word "nude" from their color list as there is no "one" nude," stated Linda Schlesinger – Wagner, Founder of skinnytees. "The skinnytees shades of Dark Brown, Stone, Toasted Almond, Ivory and Taupe round out the range allowing for all to find a shade that compliments their skin tone when layering, while keeping that slimming style that skinnytees is known for." skinnytees will offer these five shades in their bestsellers camis, the basic tank and the high neck tank in both Missy and Plus sizes.

skinnytees has more than 210 different products, including tops, leggings, dresses. The skinnytees team is always coming up with new things. The clothes are one-size-fits-most to be worn for athletics, maternity, casual lounging or dressed up. The uniqueness of skinnytees fabric is that it is not Spanx-tight, but soft-tight and therefore works for most people. If you name a style: crew neck, V-neck, round neck, off the shoulder skinnytees has it. Founder, Linda Schlesinger- Wagner, listens to her customers and what they are looking for and therefore, patterns, cardigans, vests, velvets have been added to the skinnytees products over the years.

Philanthropy among the pillars of skinnytees. Linda enjoys speaking and working with entrepreneurs and has no secrets to her business failures and accomplishments. She happily shares her insights wanting everyone to find their journey to success. Yet, be prepared to work hard, because Linda will educate you that hard work, honesty, and caring for your community is the road to all successful businesses long term. Linda has never forgotten those who helped her, and it is part of the mission of skinnytees to give back and give of yourself.

"That's why we are here," Linda says. "We are here to make a difference."

skinnytees, the diet you wear started as a collection of tanks and tops for fun, flirty and fabulous women. Launched in 2009 by fashion industry veteran Linda Schlesinger Wagner, skinnytees was created to quell women's most essential need and hardest fought fight… the search for the "perfect top!" The line began with just a handful of colors and one simple but perfect one size fits most camisole. Soft, seamless and fitted, skinnytees shape, flatter, and frame the body whether worn alone or layered. It stays put and keeps you covered when bending over or reaching up! With more than 120 colors and prints and over 60 styles sold worldwide including tanks, tees, bralettes, bandeaus, dresses, active-wear, leggings, and cardigans - skinnytees fits any occasion.

skinnytees is a brand for all women, all ages, all sizes, from day to night, work out to work, pregnancy to post baby and everything in between.

And that's…..THE SKINNY! For more information skinnytees.com