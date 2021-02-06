Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Armin Lear Imprint Releases Debut Novel by Popular Blogger

Action Adventure Novel by David Sherer MD Features a Good Doctor Gone Bad

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTO THE ETHER, the debut novel of popular blogger Dr. David Sherer, has been released by Thousand Acres, the fiction imprint of Armin Lear Press. It features a crooked anesthesiologist at the center of a financial thriller full of action and adventure.

Adrian Wren MD is a man on the cusp of middle age, burnt out on medical practice, bitter about his alimony payments and resentful of his pig of a boss. A chance doctor/patient encounter with a powerful government official enables him to glean valuable, privileged information, which he uses to turn his leveraged savings into a fortune. In the process, he falls for his financial advisor, settles an old score with an attorney nemesis, and skips the country under a new identity. Once on his new dream yacht, with the help of two Irish sailors, he sails to the Mediterranean where he enjoys life as a newly rich man-until he is betrayed, hunted down, and returned to the United States. To his surprise, he is offered an alternative to prosecution, a deal involving the President of the United States and connected to a crime committed decades before in the slums of Boston.

David Sherer, MD earned his BA in Music from Emory University, his MD from Boston University and trained in Anesthesiology at the University of Miami. He writes the popular blog “What Your Doctor Isn't Telling You” for Bottom Line Publications and is the author of four non-fiction books.

About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 25 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.

TITLE Into the Ether
AUTHOR David Sherer
ISBN 978-1736298848 (PB)
ASIN B08V4HHGY1 (eBook)
PUB DATE February 4, 2021

Judith Bailey
Armin Lear Press
+1 9705778500
jbailey@arminlear.com

