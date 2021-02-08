Raycore Lights and Dorian Drake Announce Strategic Alliance for Work Light Export Sales

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dorian Drake and Raycore Lights, an industry-leader of versatile work lights, announce a strategic alliance for export sales worldwide with exceptions.

Raycore is very pleased to join forces with a global partner of the caliber of Dorian Drake International....to serve our growing international customer base in strategic geographies.”
WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorian Drake and Raycore Lights, an industry-leading manufacturer of the brightest, reliable, toughest, and versatile work lights in the world announce a strategic alliance for export sales worldwide with several exceptions.

Dorian Drake will manage all aspects of product sales, logistics, marketing, and customer service in their coverage region.

“Raycore is very pleased to join forces with a global partner of the caliber of Dorian Drake International,” said Raycore founder, Ryan Thomsen. “We view Dorian Drake as the perfect partner to serve our growing international customer base in strategic geographies.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Ed Dorian, Dorian Drake’s president said, “The Raycore product line offers a great value proposition to distributors and end-users in a variety of international market segments that we serve. We are excited about our new partnership with the Raycore team.”

About Raycore Lights, an Industry-Leading Specialty Work Lights Manufacturer

Founded in 2012, Raycore Lights products are proudly made in the USA, in Logan, Utah.  Raycore was formed specifically to meet the grueling demands of mining and construction machinery applications.  As the only work-light manufacturer to offer economical and sustainable reusable light housings, Raycore was awarded U.S. Patent 9,625,127 B2 for its innovative rugged work-light design.  Raycore lighting products are deployed in some of the world’s harshest work environments including Colombia, Brazil, Australia, and Africa.  For more information visit www.RaycoreLights.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment, and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.

Sigfredo Diaz
Dorian Drake International Inc.
+1 914-697-9800
email us here
Raycore Lights - Durability, watch bowling ball drop on it; View from UTV, and How to mount on vehicles

