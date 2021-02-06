Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,187 in the last 365 days.

NTSPL Foundation Donated Blankets to Homeless and Slum-dwellers in this Winter

blanket donation by ntspl foundation

Blanket Donation by NTSPL Foundation

There are many homeless people, including beggars who spend their nights on roadside and public places. NTSPL Foundation distributed blankets to homeless people

BHUBANESWAR, ORISSA, INDIA, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Normally in winter we all prefer to snuggle under the blanket to get a warmth, safe and comfortable zone for us but homeless and slum-dwellers who are on the streets, they are really struggling to survive from harsh winter.

There are many homeless people, including beggars who spend their nights on roadsides, at bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, footpaths and other public places in the city.

NTSPL Foundation, Bhubaneswar based Social Organisation, CSR wing of a reputed software company Nexus Technoware Solution Pvt.Ltd. distributed blankets to homeless people within Cuttack & Bhubaneswar twin city. We try our best to reach out to every needy person who is fighting on roadsides to survive from harsh winter. There cannot be a bigger satisfaction than saving someone’s life.

Sagar Mohanty
Nexus Technoware Solution Pvt. Ltd.
+91 8260003333
info@ntspl.co.in
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

NTSPL Foundation Donated Blankets to Homeless and Slum-dwellers in this Winter

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.