El Paso District West Area Project and Maintenance Closures
Transmountain Project
Daily until further notice.
- Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed.
- Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair, and concrete placement.
Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 eastbound between Resler to Paseo del Norte left shoulder closed.
- Loop 375 westbound between Tom Mays State Park to Resler left shoulder closed.
- Loop 375 east and westbound alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on metal beam guardrail fence and installing of concrete mow strip for cable barriers.
Mesa Rehabilitation Project
Monday, Feb. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 11
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa northbound between Brentwood and Castellano complete closure.
- Crews will be setting up barriers and milling.
Tuesday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 11
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Mesa southbound between Brentwood and Castellano complete closure.
- Crews will be setting up barriers and milling.
Continuous until further notice.
- Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Castellano reduced to one lane.
- Mesa southbound between Festival and Montecillo reduced to one lane.
- Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.
Safety Improvement Project
Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
- Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
- North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.
Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
- Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
- Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
- Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
- US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
- US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.
- Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be doing shoulder work.
US-54 Overlay Project
Monday, Feb. 8 through Sat., Feb. 13
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Sunday, Feb. 7 through Monday, Feb. 8
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 westbound at Piedras bridge complete closure.
- All traffic directed to Copia exit.
- Crews will be replacing armor joints.
Monday, Feb. 8 through Tuesday, Feb. 9
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge bridge complete closure.
- All traffic directed to Trowbridge exit.
- Crews will be replacing armor joints.
Wednesday, Feb. 10 through Thursday, Feb. 11
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 westbound at Piedras bridge complete closure.
- All traffic directed to Copia exit.
- Crews will be replacing armor joints.
Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements
Continuous closure until further notice.
- Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.
Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer north and southbound between Kemp and Broaddus alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.
Corridor Traffic Management (Intelligent Vehicle Highway System)
Daily until further notice.
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be installing a metal beam guard fence.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, Feb. 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway South at Trowbridge complete on-ramp closure.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Spur 601 eastbound between Gateway North and Chaffee left lane closed.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive right lane closed with a complete Executive exit ramp closure.
Thursday, Feb. 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park right lane closed.
Friday, Feb. 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) between Kenworthy and Gateway South exit ramp complete closure.
Miscellaneous Concrete
Thursday, Feb. 11 through Friday, Feb. 12
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Trowbridge left lane closed.
- I-10 westbound from Geronimo and Paisano left lane closed.
- Crews will be repairing concrete barrier.
Maintenance
Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound between Thorn and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be cleaning.