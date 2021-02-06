Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
El Paso District West Area Project and Maintenance Closures

Transmountain Project

Daily until further notice.

  • Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed.
  • Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair, and concrete placement.

Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 eastbound between Resler to Paseo del Norte left shoulder closed.
  • Loop 375 westbound between Tom Mays State Park to Resler left shoulder closed.
  • Loop 375 east and westbound alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on metal beam guardrail fence and installing of concrete mow strip for cable barriers.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Monday, Feb. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Mesa northbound between Brentwood and Castellano complete closure.
  • Crews will be setting up barriers and milling.

Tuesday, Feb. 9 through Thursday, Feb. 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Mesa southbound between Brentwood and Castellano complete closure.
  • Crews will be setting up barriers and milling.

Continuous until further notice.

  • Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Castellano reduced to one lane.
  • Mesa southbound between Festival and Montecillo reduced to one lane.
  • Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Safety Improvement Project

Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
  • North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.

Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
  • Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
  • Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
  • US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
  • US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be doing shoulder work.

US-54 Overlay Project

Monday, Feb. 8 through Sat., Feb. 13

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail.

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, Feb. 7 through Monday, Feb. 8

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Piedras bridge complete closure.
  • All traffic directed to Copia exit.
  • Crews will be replacing armor joints.

Monday, Feb. 8 through Tuesday, Feb. 9

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge bridge complete closure.
  • All traffic directed to Trowbridge exit.
  • Crews will be replacing armor joints.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 through Thursday, Feb. 11 

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Piedras bridge complete closure.
  • All traffic directed to Copia exit.
  • Crews will be replacing armor joints.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements

Continuous closure until further notice.

  • Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Dyer north and southbound between Kemp and Broaddus alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Corridor Traffic Management (Intelligent Vehicle Highway System)

Daily until further notice.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be installing a metal beam guard fence.

Guardrail Repair Project

Monday, Feb. 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Gateway South at Trowbridge complete on-ramp closure.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Spur 601 eastbound between Gateway North and Chaffee left lane closed.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound between Schuster and Executive right lane closed with a complete Executive exit ramp closure.

Thursday, Feb. 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park right lane closed.

Friday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) between Kenworthy and Gateway South exit ramp complete closure.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Thursday, Feb. 11 through Friday, Feb. 12

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Trowbridge left lane closed.
  • I-10 westbound from Geronimo and Paisano left lane closed.
  • Crews will be repairing concrete barrier.

Maintenance

Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 12

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • I-10 east and westbound between Thorn and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be cleaning.

