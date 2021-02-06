Bridge Inspection Closures
Friday, Feb. 19 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Closure of NB US 54 Trowbridge Dr./Altura Off Ramp (Exit 22-A)
- Closure of SB US 54 Montana Ave. Off Ramp (Exit 21-C)
- Closure of NB US 54 On Ramp at Pershing Dr.
- Closure of left turn on EB Pershing to US 54 NB ramp under NB US 54 bridge
- Closure of right 2 lanes of Gateway N. Blvd at intersection with Pershing Dr.
- Closure of Boone St. at Yandell St. intersection
- Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps
Saturday, Feb. 20 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Full closure of Gateway N. Blvd. at exit to Railroad Dr. (prior to Fred Wilson Ave.) (Exit 24-A)
- Closure of the access ramp for Gateway Blvd. NB from Cassidy Rd.
- Closure of IH 10 EB to Paisano Off Ramp (Exit 23-B)
- Closure of left turn lane of EB Cassidy to Gateway North
- Closure of on-ramp Gateway N from Cassidy
- Closure of through lane from Gateway N from Cassidy
- Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps
Sunday, Feb. 21 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Closure of IH 10 WB to US 54 Ramp Alamogordo/Juarez/Ft Bliss (Exit 22-B)
- Closure of IH 10 EB Off Ramp to Reynolds St (Exit 23-A)
- Two right lanes closed along Gateway Boulevard East between El PASO MOTO and Lincoln Park
- Closures of all side street intersections to Gateway Blvd E. between Stevens and Reynolds St.
- Alternating complete closures of SB US 54 and NB US 54 at Spaghetti Bowl
For SB US 54 Closure
- Closure of SB US 54 at IH 10 EB DC
- Closure of SB US 54 On Ramp at Yandell St.
For NB US 54 Closure
- Closure of NB US 54 On Ramp at Ramp N @ NEW Ramp JCT. (SL 375 EB to US 54 NB and SL 375 WB to EB IH10 merge)
- Closure of Ramp “O” ( SL 375 WB to US 54 NB)
- Closure of US 54 NB On Ramp from Paisano US 62
- Closure of NB IH 110 to US 54 NB
Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps
Monday, Feb. 22 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Closure of WB IH 10 Copia exit ramp
- Closure of SB Boone St. at Yandell St. intersection
- Closure of on-ramp to US 54 SB at Yandell St. intersection
- Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps
Tuesday, Feb 23 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Closure of Gateway East at Copia intersection from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Closure of Gateway East between El Paso Moto and Lincoln Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps
Wednesday, Feb 24 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)
- Closure of Gateway East between El Paso Moto and Lincoln Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps