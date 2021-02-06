Bridge Inspection Closures

Friday, Feb. 19 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of NB US 54 Trowbridge Dr./Altura Off Ramp (Exit 22-A)

Closure of SB US 54 Montana Ave. Off Ramp (Exit 21-C)

Closure of NB US 54 On Ramp at Pershing Dr.

Closure of left turn on EB Pershing to US 54 NB ramp under NB US 54 bridge

Closure of right 2 lanes of Gateway N. Blvd at intersection with Pershing Dr.

Closure of Boone St. at Yandell St. intersection

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Saturday, Feb. 20 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Full closure of Gateway N. Blvd. at exit to Railroad Dr. (prior to Fred Wilson Ave.) (Exit 24-A)

Closure of the access ramp for Gateway Blvd. NB from Cassidy Rd.

Closure of IH 10 EB to Paisano Off Ramp (Exit 23-B)

Closure of left turn lane of EB Cassidy to Gateway North

Closure of on-ramp Gateway N from Cassidy

Closure of through lane from Gateway N from Cassidy

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Sunday, Feb. 21 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of IH 10 WB to US 54 Ramp Alamogordo/Juarez/Ft Bliss (Exit 22-B)

Closure of IH 10 EB Off Ramp to Reynolds St (Exit 23-A)

Two right lanes closed along Gateway Boulevard East between El PASO MOTO and Lincoln Park

Closures of all side street intersections to Gateway Blvd E. between Stevens and Reynolds St.

Alternating complete closures of SB US 54 and NB US 54 at Spaghetti Bowl

For SB US 54 Closure

Closure of SB US 54 at IH 10 EB DC

Closure of SB US 54 On Ramp at Yandell St.

For NB US 54 Closure

Closure of NB US 54 On Ramp at Ramp N @ NEW Ramp JCT. (SL 375 EB to US 54 NB and SL 375 WB to EB IH10 merge)

Closure of Ramp “O” ( SL 375 WB to US 54 NB)

Closure of US 54 NB On Ramp from Paisano US 62

Closure of NB IH 110 to US 54 NB

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Monday, Feb. 22 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of WB IH 10 Copia exit ramp

Closure of SB Boone St. at Yandell St. intersection

Closure of on-ramp to US 54 SB at Yandell St. intersection

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Tuesday, Feb 23 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

Closure of Gateway East at Copia intersection from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Closure of Gateway East between El Paso Moto and Lincoln Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Wednesday, Feb 24 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)