Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,224 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Inspection Closures

Friday, Feb. 19 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

  • Closure of NB US 54 Trowbridge Dr./Altura Off Ramp (Exit 22-A)
  • Closure of SB US 54 Montana Ave. Off Ramp (Exit 21-C)
  • Closure of NB US 54 On Ramp at Pershing Dr.
  • Closure of left turn on EB Pershing to US 54 NB ramp under NB US 54 bridge
  • Closure of right 2 lanes of Gateway N. Blvd at intersection with Pershing Dr.
  • Closure of Boone St. at Yandell St. intersection
  • Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Saturday, Feb. 20 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

  • Full closure of Gateway N. Blvd. at exit to Railroad Dr. (prior to Fred Wilson Ave.) (Exit 24-A)
  • Closure of the access ramp for Gateway Blvd. NB from Cassidy Rd.
  • Closure of IH 10 EB to Paisano Off Ramp (Exit 23-B)
  • Closure of left turn lane of EB Cassidy to Gateway North
  • Closure of on-ramp Gateway N from Cassidy
  • Closure of through lane from Gateway N from Cassidy
  • Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box and steel plate caps

Sunday, Feb. 21 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

  • Closure of IH 10 WB to US 54 Ramp Alamogordo/Juarez/Ft Bliss (Exit 22-B)
  • Closure of IH 10 EB Off Ramp to Reynolds St (Exit 23-A)
  • Two right lanes closed along Gateway Boulevard East between El PASO MOTO and Lincoln Park
  • Closures of all side street intersections to Gateway Blvd E. between Stevens and Reynolds St.
  • Alternating complete closures of SB US 54 and NB US 54 at Spaghetti Bowl

For SB US 54 Closure

  • Closure of SB US 54 at IH 10 EB DC
  • Closure of SB US 54 On Ramp at Yandell St.

For NB US 54 Closure

  • Closure of NB US 54 On Ramp at Ramp N @ NEW Ramp JCT. (SL 375 EB to US 54 NB and SL 375 WB to EB IH10 merge)
  • Closure of Ramp “O” ( SL 375 WB to US 54 NB)
  • Closure of US 54 NB On Ramp from Paisano US 62
  • Closure of NB IH 110 to US 54 NB

Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Monday, Feb. 22 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

  • Closure of WB IH 10 Copia exit ramp
  • Closure of SB Boone St. at Yandell St. intersection
  • Closure of on-ramp to US 54 SB at Yandell St. intersection
  • Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Tuesday, Feb 23 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

  • Closure of Gateway East at Copia intersection from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Closure of Gateway East between El Paso Moto and Lincoln Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

Wednesday, Feb 24 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (throughout the day)

  • Closure of Gateway East between El Paso Moto and Lincoln Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Crews will be inspecting bridge steel box caps

You just read:

Bridge Inspection Closures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.