Post Session Report :: Friday, February 5, 2021

SB 49, PN 31 (Langerholc) – This bill would designate the bridge identified as Bridge Key 8659, carrying State Route 3037, also known as William Penn Avenue, over the Norfolk Southern and Lehigh Valley Rail Management rail lines in the City of Johnstown, Cambria County. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 84, PN 66 (Martin) – The bill amends the County Code by changing the rules of succession when a vacancy occurs in the office of a county district attorney. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 85, PN 141 (Martin) – Currently, according to the Second Class County Code, if any vacancy occurs in the office of district attorney, the judges of the court of common pleas shall appoint a competent person to fill the office during the balance of the unexpired term. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 86, PN 68 (Martin) – The bill amends Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) by requiring home rule charter counties to follow the procedures for succession under the county codes if a vacancy occurs in the office of district attorney. A vote of 39-9 was recorded.

SB 109, PN 144 (Pittman) – Amends the Fiscal Code, Act 176 of 1929, by repealing provisions relating to Mortgage and Rental Assistance Grant Program administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA). Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.