Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor York County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of Edward Bookmyer, Chief Engineer of the Craley Fire Department, who died in the line of duty on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, February 6, 2021 ­­– the day of Bookmyer’s funeral. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.