Hoyer Discusses Meeting with President Biden on COVID-19 Relief

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined House Democratic leaders and committee chairs at the White House earlier today to discuss their meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris to discuss the American Resue Plan to provide COVID-19 relief for Americans. Below is a transcript of his remarks and a link to the video.  
“I just want to say, first of all, you ought to remember, we passed four COVID-19 bills with economic recovery and health [relief] with overwhelming bipartisan support. Then, for whatever reason, the Republicans decided let's wait. We waited a long time, and a lot of people got hurt. Then we passed a $900 billion-plus bill in December, December 16. That was an overwhelming bipartisan vote as well.

“We call it ‘reconciliation’ - there's nothing in reconciliation that precludes Republicans voting for it. Now, I want to say this was a unique meeting that I had in the White House just now, all of us had. Over the last four years, this is a unique meeting - and we're going to have a lot more - because it was not focused on the President. It was focused on the people that we needed to help.”  

