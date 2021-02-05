Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Passage of Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Resolution

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on House passage of the fiscal year 2021 budget resolution, creating a pathway for President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan to provide urgent COVID-19 relief to the American people: 

“With the House and Senate now agreeing on a budget resolution for Fiscal Year 2021, Congress now has an additional tool to quickly pass President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to help Americans struggling through this pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused.  It is clear that the risk is not doing too much but doing too little. I hope recent economic data convinces Republicans of the urgency of this moment and compels them to act with us, rather than continuing to press the ‘pause’ button on relief, as they did for nine months in 2020 to disastrous effect, or pushing for a relief package so narrow that it will hardly make a difference and require another relief bill very soon.    “It is still my hope that Democrats and Republicans will be able to come together and agree on a package that is strong enough to meet this moment and can rally the country together behind bipartisan action.  The door to such a bipartisan path has not closed, and while Democrats will continue to pursue the budget reconciliation process in order to ready the relief legislation President Biden has proposed, we will keep reaching out across the aisle to seek meaningful and workable compromise where possible.  This ought to be a moment for unity and action, not division or delay.”  

