House Democrats Take Important Step toward Enacting President Biden's American Rescue Plan

This week, the Democratic House Majority continued our work to provide the American people with the relief they desperately need to get through this pandemic and the economic crisis. Today’s passage of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget resolution was an important step toward enacting President Biden’s American Rescue Plan by providing another avenue to see it enacted. The President’s proposal is one that meets the needs of this moment by providing direct payments to families, increasing funding for vaccine deployment and distribution, and helping businesses and schools safely reopen. It is my hope that Republicans will work with us to swiftly pass this essential legislation.

I was also pleased that the House passed the National Apprenticeship Act today. This legislation is a key part of House Democrats’ Make It In America plan, which has a focus on increasing access to education and skills training, promoting entrepreneurship, and strengthening infrastructure. This bill will invest over $3.5 billion to provide nearly one million new apprenticeship opportunities, save taxpayers $10.6 billion by having to spend less on unemployment programs, and update the original National Apprenticeship act to meet twenty-first century standards. As we work to recover from this economic crisis, creating more apprenticeship opportunities will be helpful to workers looking for economic security. I was pleased to see it passed on a bipartisan basis today and urge the Senate to join us in passing it and send it to the President.

Lastly, the House took action this week to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. Rep. Greene expressed support for political violence and engaged in harassment of colleagues. Republicans refused to act to address the situation, which compelled the House to take action yesterday. To have done nothing would have been an abdication of our moral responsibility. Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

