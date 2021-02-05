Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.4.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Anna Ferrera, 59, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Executive Director for Governmental and International Affairs at the California Energy Commission. Ferrera has been Deputy Secretary for Legislative Affairs and External Partnerships at the California Environmental Protection Agency since 2019. She held multiple positions at Murdoch Walrath and Holmes, including Partner from 2017 to 2019 and Legislative Advocate from 2005 to 2017. Ferrera was Executive Director of the School Energy Coalition from 2011 to 2017. She was Policy and Legislative Director in the Office of Senator Denise Moreno Ducheny from 2003 to 2005, Consultant at the Senate Office of Research from 2000 to 2003 and Consultant at the Senate Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications in 2000. Ferrera served as a Senior Advisor in the U.S. Department of Energy from 1995 to1999. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and compensation is $155,256. Ferrera is a Democrat.

Anamarie Avila Farias, 47, of Martinez, has been reappointed to the California Housing Finance Agency Board of Directors, where she has served since 2015. Avila Farias has been Operations Director at Juvenile Hall Auxiliary of Contra Costa County since 2019. She held multiple positions at the Housing Authority of Contra Costa County from 1989 to 2018, including Housing Policy and Program Analyst and Central Waiting List Housing Manager. She was a City Councilmember for the City of Martinez from 2012 to 2016. Avila Farias was Program Manager of the Community Development Block Grant at the City of Concord from 2013 to 2014. She was Senior Management Analyst at Oakland Housing Authority in 2007. Avila Farias was Senior Community Development Specialist for the City and County of San Francisco at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development from 1998 to 2007. She was Housing Program and Healthcare Policy Facilitator at the Contra Costa County Public Health Services Department from 1997 to 1998. Avila Farias is a member on the Contra Costa County Board of Education and a delegate of Assembly District 14 for the California Democratic Party. She is a board member of the Carquinez Regional Environmental Education Center and Central Committee District 5. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Avila Farias is a Democrat.

Frederick P. White, 46, of Irvine, has been appointed to the California Housing Finance Agency Board of Directors. White has been Housing Capital Advisor for the City of Los Angeles Office of City Homelessness Initiatives since 2019. He was Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Bank from 2017 to 2019 and Senior Advisor at the Los Angeles Office of the City Administrative Officer from 2016 to 2017. He held multiple positions at TIAA from 2002 to 2016, including Senior Director, Director and Senior Associate. White earned a Master of Business Administration degree from North Carolina Central University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. White is a Democrat.

Dayle C. Armstrong, 61, of San Dimas, has been appointed to the Physical Therapy Board of California. Armstrong has been a Physical Therapist at the Arcadia Unified School District since 2018 and owner of Armstrong Physical Therapy Practice since 1986. She was Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Physical Therapy Education at Western University of Health Sciences from 2001 to 2019. Armstrong is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and Neuro-Developmental Treatment Association. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in rehabilitation sciences from the University of Medical Sciences Arizona, a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the Western University of Health Sciences and a Master of Science degree in physical therapy from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Armstrong is a Democrat.

Vernon B. Williams, 53, of Palos Verdes Estates, has been reappointed to the State Athletic Commission, where he has served since 2015. Williams has been a Physician and Director at the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic since 1997. He was Chair of the American Academy of Neurology Sports Neurology Section from 2014 to 2018. Williams was Medical Director of Concussion Management for the Special Olympics in 2015. He was Chief Medical Officer at the Sports Concussion Institute from 2007 to 2014. Williams is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and a member of the American College of Sports Medicine, North American Brain Injury Society and International Neuromodulation Society. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Michigan. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Williams is a Democrat.

Doug J. Hendrickson, 52, of Kentfield, has been appointed to the State Athletic Commission. Hendrickson has been Executive Vice President at Wasserman Sports Agency since 2018. He was President of Football at Independent Sports and Entertainment from 2014 to 2017. Hendrickson was Director of Football at Octagon from 2001 to 2013. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hendrickson is a Democrat.

Jacquelyn E. Crabtree, 50, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, where she has served since 2017. Crabtree has been Owner of four Aveda Salon and Spa stores since 2005 and a Licensed Cosmetologist since 1989. She was Manager and Hairstylist at Maida’s Touch from 1999 to 2005. Crabtree was Bookkeeper at Wild Carter and Oliver Law Firm from 1991 to 1999. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Crabtree is a Democrat.

