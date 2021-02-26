Purple Tone Flower Releases Newest EP, This Feels Good
This Feels Good Available Now on All Streaming PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Tone Flower releases first solo project as a musician, This Feels Good. Purple Tone Flower’s debut EP has catchy tunes and fun vibes.
This Feels Good is the music of the dreamers and Purple Tone Flower hopes to relieve listeners of the stresses of day-to-day life for a moment. He invites listeners on a journey of his inward reflection to alter paradigms and for them to follow their passion.
In This Feels Good, Purple Tone Flower reveals his creative process with a hybrid of soul, R&B, and funk to create a relaxing yet exuberating listening experience.
When asked about the album, Purple Tone Flower said “the songs strip things back in their complexities, opting instead for a ‘back to basics’ with laid-back grooves, great guitars, and soul-drenched vocals.”
This Feels Good is available now on Spotify. To stay up to date on Purple Tone Flower’s upcoming projects, visit his website and follow him on Instagram.
About Purple Tone Flower
‘Purple Tone Flower’ is the solo project of the Chilean musician and producer Mauricio Flores Sánchez. From the age of 15, talented artist Purple Tone Flower has had the opportunity to participate in various original and cover bands across different genres of music. As a self-taught songwriter and producer, music has always been an outlet and escape for his creative expression and to open up to listeners about his day-to-day life aside from work hours. With the culmination of years experimenting with songwriting and doing music production, Purple Tone Flower has been able to focus on his first EP and looks forward to working on new songs to be released in this new year.
