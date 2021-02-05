Bleary Shares Genuine, Honest Debut EP, Bad Days
Bad Days Available Now on All Streaming PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bleary releases his debut R&B/Soul EP, Bad Days. The 9-track project includes and follows the releases of “Sever”, “Peace”, and “Weeknight”.
Bleary’s release of Bad Days features a pensive, smooth blend of his journey of regret and wishes. Bad Days has been inspired by Bleary’s icon, Tupac, for his heart, substance, and flow within his projects.
Bleary incorporates spoken word, hip-hop, and funk in his latest single, “Weeknight”. In the tender track, he opens up to listeners about his experience of loss, acceptance, and how he coped during times of relationship obstacles.
As shown in Bad Days, along with previously released singles, Bleary believes in authentically connecting with his audience through his music in hopes they will resonate with his life journey.
As all great artists do, Bleary pulls from real-life experiences and feelings for his music. He says, “I’m always growing as fast as possible, coping is part of what keeps you moving, and a big part of that for me is this music here.”
Bad Days is available now on all major platforms. Visit Bleary’s website and Instagram page for more upcoming projects.
About Bleary
Bleary is an R&B/Soul artist from Portland, OR. Bleary has been attracted to rap ever since he’s been able to understand flow, substance, and storytelling. His biggest musical influence is Tupac, for his ability to beautifully combine heart, substance, and flow. In a similar way, Bleary enjoys opening up to listeners about real-life events in which he’s been able to grow and implements them into his. After surviving a life-threatening experience, Bleary experienced a hard reset and motivation to take on music full-time. Bleary continuously encourages his listeners to learn and grow from life's obstacles as they come, growing from them and continuing in their journey.
