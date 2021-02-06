CV5 Capital has launched a Crypto Fund Platform for Fund Managers
CV5 Capital has launched a Crypto Fund Platform called CV5 Digital for Fund Managers to setup, launch and manage a crypto fund for their clients.GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, February 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CV5 Capital has launched CV5 Digital, a digital asset fund platform aimed at asset managers looking to setup, launch and manage a regulated crypto fund domiciled in the worlds leading jurisdiction for hedge funds, the Cayman Islands.
Given increased focus and demand by institutional investors, there has been a need for an institutional grade platform for managers looking to provide their customers with exposure to crypto, with the seamless launch of a crypto fund or range of crypto funds.
CV5 Digital, enables fund managers to focus on raising capital, their investment strategy whilst building an audited track record for their fund or funds and fully supported by CV5 Capital and independent institutional service providers to provide comfort to investors and regulators.
CV5 Capital has already been approached by investors looking to allocate to those funds that are successful on CV5 Digital and will look to provide capital allocation solutions to those funds on the platform also in the near future.
