Attorney General Schmitt Presents Back the Blue Award to KCPD Officer Blaine Kennedy

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today presented his Office’s Back the Blue award to Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Officer Blaine Kennedy for extraordinary courage and valor in the line of duty for his apprehension of a suspect late last year.

“Missouri’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every single day for the safety and sanctity of the communities they’ve sworn to protect. Law enforcement officers leave for work every single day not knowing if they’ll make it back to their families at night,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Officer Kennedy went above and beyond the call of duty, continually working to apprehend a suspect that potentially presented harm to the community even after suffering a critical injury. It was my honor to present him with the Back the Blue award earlier today.” “Even after he was stabbed, Officer Kennedy managed to chase the suspect and help get him into custody. His dedication to duty and protecting the people of Kansas City is an inspiration to all of us,” said Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Rick Smith In June of 2020, Officer Kennedy was dispatched on an unknown medical service call and observed a subject consuming narcotics and making suicidal threats. While waiting for an ambulance, the suspect continually tried to walk away from Officer Kennedy. To prevent him from walking away any further before the ambulance could arrive, Officer Kennedy placed his hand on the suspect’s shoulder, at which time the suspect drew a black kitchen knife and stabbed Officer Kennedy in the chest above his protective vest. Officer Kennedy fell back on the ground and the suspect dropped the knife and continued to walk away. Despite sustaining a critical injury, Officer Kennedy, still bleeding, continued to pursue the suspect apprehending him after a pursuit of 10 to 15 yards. Officer Kennedy never lost sight of the suspect, and kept his composure. Officer Kennedy made a full recovery from his injuries. The Attorney General’s Back the Blue Award recognizes law enforcement across the state for incredible bravery and courage in the line of duty or extraordinary service to the community. St. Louis police officer Michael Langsdorf was posthumously awarded the inaugural award, and officers from St. Charles, Wentzville, St. Louis County, and more have received the award since.

