Webinar to explore Pro Tips to Designing the Security and Control Rooms of the Future

Pro Tips to Designing the Security + Control Rooms of the Future

Live panel to discuss the importance of a holistic design approach with key vendor relationships.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview, a global leader in visualization products, today announced that the company will be organizing and moderating a series of webinars to address evolving market needs and design requirements amid the covid19 pandemic. The first webinar will feature a live panel of security experts to discuss the importance of a holistic design approach with key vendor relationships.

WHAT: Mission critical environments are not a one size fits all. As an industrial leader in display systems, Primeview will be moderating a security panel that consistent of design experts from Shen Milson Wilke, Atriade and Sentinel Consulting. Also joining the webinar, will be experts the command center experts, C3EL, and Johnson Control, the premier security integration firm.

WHEN: February 17th, 2021 NOON EST via ZOOM (registration in advance required).

WHO: Moderated by Chanan Averbuch, EVP of Americas, Primeview. Frank Pena is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Command Control Communications Engineering & Logistics (C3EL). Jim Kitchen is the National Account Director at Johnson Controls. Michael Amaro is the Director of Security Engineering at Sentinel Consulting. Mohammed Shehzad is the Managing Director of Atriade security consultants. Robert Haddad is principle and integrated communications technology manager of SM&W.

WHY ATTEND: with people around the world feeling more separated than ever, it is critical for both corporations and institutions to evaluate what systems are utterly secure and how can they proactively manage crisis mode with advancements in technology.

In this webinar, veteran security, and audiovisual practitioners, will discuss why it is of critical importance to vendors, customers, and partners to work together to build the control room of the future. From sizing, staff, footprint, redundancy, ergonomics, industrial components, and intelligent systems. The audience will learn: Who should be involved when designed the security / command center? What are best practices to aggregate access control, VMS, web browser and other applications over a video wall canvas? How to optimize video over IP to ensure the implementation is secure? Key trends to prepare for in your new designs?

