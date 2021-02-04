Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Approval, Accreditation, and Accountability Rule Development | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska Department of Education is required to accredit and/or approve all schools in the state, guided by current Rules 10 and 14.  As part of its commitment to advancing equity, the State Board of Education directed the NDE to begin a process for revision and reinterpretation of these rules in Fall 2018.  As part of this revision, the NDE is creating three separate, but interrelated rules of approval, accreditation, and accountability of public and non-public schools. More information can be found in the document below titled AQuESTT System of Approval, Accreditation, and Accountability.

AQuESTT System of Approval, Accreditation, and Accountability

