The Credit Help Team Completes Restructuring and Relaunches as Approvlogy
A pioneer in the credit restoration industry, has completed its restructuring, implemented a new technology platform and has relaunched as Approvology.FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Credit Help Team, a pioneer in the credit restoration industry, has completed its restructuring, implemented a new and improved technology platform and has relaunched as Approvology(TM). The new brand is based on the science of helping improve lives with better credit. Approvology is a team of dedicated and experienced professionals working together to make sure their customers achieve financial freedom.
Approvology helps individuals make long-lasting lifestyle changes that can provide them with access to your financial dreams. Approvology’s team of experts is comprised of exceptional talent, superior knowledge, and unparalleled dedication to get results.
“Millions of American consumers struggle with their financial situations. A negative credit score can impact an individual's financial situation by thousands, if not tens of thousands, of dollars per year. What often goes unnoticed are inaccuracies and inconsistencies that creditors are reporting to the credit bureaus that often cause these poor credit scores to,” commented John Smith, Consumer Credit Expert and Financial Coach at Approvology. “Inevitably, your credit, whether good or bad, will affect the decisions you make. Having poor credit can be severely detrimental to your life and increase your expenses. The contrary can also be true. The immense amount of errors out there can easily mean the difference of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional interest on a home loan alone. Approvology makes it their passion to help people find a way to improve their credit,” Smith continued to state.
Unlike other companies, Approvology disputes all items that are negatively impacting credit situations. No long agreements, additional fees or work performed in small parts. Approvology’s superior service is month-to-month with unlimited disputes that provides you results every step of the way.
Keeping personal information secure and confidential is a top priority for Approvology. They have invested in end-to-end security and privacy technology through every step of the way. This security includes: encryption with ciphers, 256-bit advanced encryption, on-going level 1 PCI compliance, 24/7 monitoring, Trust Guard PCI Compliance and PCI DSS Compliance and auditing. Additionally, the staff is fully trained in confidentiality and privacy procedures.
"We are very excited to offer our life-changing credit repair services," stated Sarah Pandy, Director of Client Success. Pandy continued stating, "We are here to help our clients achieve optimal credit profile by making the credit repair process convenient, individualized, and effective. Approvology's specialized credit repair processes, credit expertise, and guaranteed customer service, company representatives say, make it one of the best in the industry.”
"With our services, most of our clients see deletions within the first 45 days of enrollment and usually see an average increase of over 100 points throughout their program cycle," Pandy said.
