State Court Administrator announces his resignation

State Court Administrator Todd Nuccio has announced his resignation. Nuccio began his duties in September 2017. His last day will be April 30, 2021.

“On behalf of the entire judicial branch I would like to thank Todd for his efforts to advance the administration of justice in Iowa and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” Chief Justice Susan Christensen said.

“I would like to thank the justices, judges, and judicial branch staff for their support over the last three years,” Nuccio said. “I have had the privilege of serving alongside an incredible team of dedicated professionals at every level of organization. These individuals have demonstrated strength, courage, flexibility, adaptability, and perseverance in overcoming a confluence of once-in-a-century challenges. The selflessness and unwavering spirit I have witnessed exemplifies the true definition of public service.”

For More Information:

Steve Davis Communications Director Iowa Judicial Branch steve.davis@iowacourts.gov