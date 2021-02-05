Afton Scientific to Expand Operation in Albemarle County

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Afton Scientific, LLC, an FDA-regulated pharmaceutical contract manufacturing company supporting the life sciences industry, will invest $500,000 to expand its operation in Albemarle County. The company will add 20 new jobs and 8,000 square feet to its facility at 2020 Avon Court to accommodate its 50 percent growth over the past year and expected similar growth in 2021. “Thanks to innovative pharmaceutical companies like Afton Scientific, our Commonwealth is quickly becoming a hub for cutting-edge technology and research,” said Governor Northam. “The life sciences sector is more critical than ever as we prioritize the health of Virginians during the ongoing pandemic and work to rebuild our economy. We thank Afton Scientific for reinvesting in its operation in Albemarle County and are pleased to support the company’s next chapter of growth.” Afton Scientific is a contract manufacturer of small-batch sterile injectable drugs for clinical trials and commercial distribution. As a contract manufacturing organization (CMO), Afton Scientific operates Grade A/Class 100 clean rooms according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in Charlottesville, Virginia. The company also meets the regulations of Japan and the European Union. Afton Scientific’s customers include multinational pharmaceutical companies as well as emerging biotechs worldwide. Typical batch sizes are 100 to 15,000 vials, and a second facility that expects regulatory approval in early 2021 will boost the batch sizes to 40,000 vials. Afton Scientific also provides pre-sterilized and packaged components such as GMP sterile vials for customers looking to perform their own aseptic fills. “This expansion will allow Afton Scientific to grow its portfolio of important consumer healthcare products, ensuring the operation’s continued success in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Afton Scientific is a valued employer in a thriving industry, and we look forward to our continuing partnership with the company.” “Afton Scientific is a 100 percent exporter of goods and services that brings dollars into Virginia,” said Afton Scientific CEO Thomas Thorpe. “Virginia offers Afton Scientific the strategic environment it needs to develop a highly trained workforce and provide well-paying pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs. It’s nice to know that some of the drugs we manufacture are targeting such diseases as Cystic Fibrosis, Breast Cancer, and Primary Immunodeficiency Disease, or utilizing the latest in mRNA therapies and monoclonal antibodies.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Albemarle County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Afton Scientific’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. “Albemarle County is proud to continue to be the home of Afton Scientific and to support its expansion in our community, particularly now, as its products and services are used by pharmaceutical companies and scientific researchers to develop treatments and vaccines,” said Ned Gallaway, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. “Afton Scientific provides high-quality career employment opportunities and supports our broader biotech ecosystem.” “The expansion of Afton Scientific and the creation of good-paying jobs, especially given the current economic climate, are welcome news,” said Senator Creigh Deeds. “Drug manufacturing is a critical component of the healthcare industry, and I applaud Afton Scientific’s commitment to growing its business in Virginia.”