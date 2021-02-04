Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1400 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in the 1400 Block of Irving Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:46 am, the suspects approached the victim from behind at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, entered the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene. The suspects were later apprehended and the victim’s vehicle was recovered.

 

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, and three 15 year-old juvenile males, all of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence), Theft One (Stolen Auto), and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

