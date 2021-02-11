The PHC Consortium is Putting Education First in the Supply of Raspberry Pi Computers to Schools in and after Lockdown

A TRADE-FREE Operating System based on MANJARO Linux Project Health Control - A Career Path for Solution Finders Raspberry Pi Single Board Computer

For casual browsing, tablets beat laptops hands down, but for real world application there's no substitute for keyboard, mouse and dual screen workspace.

No matter which field of work you want to go in, it is of great importance to learn at least one programming language.” — Ram Ray

SOUTHMINSTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Order Efficiency Ltd, a British company that is leading the development of Project Health Control (PHC) a project management methodology, is now working with Raspberry Pi products to bring low cost computer solutions to schools in UK through the PHC Consortium 'TROM Computers' project.

Restrictions during lockdown are forcing schools to adopt new learning scenarios where students of all ages are involved in home education. The importance of equipping every child with connectivity to learning resources at this time is more significant than ever. There are various government initiatives to supply laptop and desktop computers to schools for deployment among a selection of the pupil population, but in many regions of the UK these measures don't go far enough, and the reason is invariably cost.

The Raspberry Pi is a single board computer that has enough processing power to compete with a regular desktop. The single board approach is itself an education about how computers work and provides an easy way to learn about programming. The idea behind the offer to schools is to make it possible for every pupil to be assigned one Raspberry Pi computer that can be carried easily by rucksack between home and school.

The heart of the computer is the SD memory card that carries a Linux operating system, plus a filing system for applications and data, making the SD card unique to the individual student. So depending on the number of computers ordered by the school, it is easy to operate a 'hot desk' policy where children carry with them either their SD card, or the single board computer with their SD card inserted.

"The project started as an idea to refurbish donated old computers" said David Winter, Order Efficiency Director, "But it didn't take long for us to realise that while the re-purposing of old computers is an important community service, a supplementary approach based on supply of ready made computers was needed for supply in bulk and rapidly to as many of the 22,000 UK schools as possible".

The TROM Computers project has two separate streams of operation. The first is based around the reclamation of old computers that are repaired where necessary and then re-imaged with the TROM-Jaro open-source Linux operating system. Finished computers are then added to a library of computers that are made available to community members for continuous loan. This stream of operation helps to create opportunities for community integration as computer users meet to provide mutual support.

The second stream is the supply to schools of new build single board computers, the Raspberry Pi 400 with description and video available on the website https://www.raspberrypi.org/products/raspberry-pi-400/

"I see the TROM Computer strategy of introducing the single board computer into the school environment, especially for the 8 to 16 age range as a revolutionary step in IT related education" says Tracy Hathaway, PHC Consortium Technology Advisor, "Rarely do people look under the case of their computer, but with the single board computer, curiosity about the components is an integral and effortless part of the computer experience."

Applications for new-build single board computers though initially prioritised to schools and colleges in Essex, are welcomed from anywhere in the UK and abroad, as roll out for the supply will be driven by demand wherever it arises. The project as a matter of policy has no budget for marketing and advertising, so exposure is limited to word of mouth recommendation. Parents and children interested in TROM Computers for their school should simply send an email to computers@phcportal.com with the school's administrator in copy.

Order Efficiency is the creator of the Project Health Control (PHC) methodology behind the PHC Consortium, a collaboration of companies and individuals promoting performance improvement for business and individuals.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is a UK-based charity that works to put the power of computing and digital making into the hands of people all over the world.

The PHC Portal is an interactive online window to information on projects like TROM Computers, new users register by sending a blank email to addme@phcportal.com

Christopher Barnatt explains the Raspberry Pi Single Board Computer