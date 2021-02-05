Rutland Barracks // DUI #5 // DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21B400459

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: February 4, 2021, at approximately 1022 hours

LOCATION: Summit Road, Mount Holly, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #5 / 23 VSA 1201 (b)

ACCUSED: Sheila Wickham

AGE: 58

RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 4th, 2021 at approximately 1022 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Summit Road, in the Town of Mount Holly, Vermont. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed Sheila Wickham operated a motor vehicle on Summit Road while under the influence of intoxicants. Wickham’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway in Vermont was determined to be criminally suspended. Wickham was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. After processing, Wickham was released to a sober party and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #5.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: February 22nd, 2021 / 0930 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Rutland Field Station

124 State PL

Rutland, VT 05701

(802)773-9101

(802)585-0811