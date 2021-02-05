Rutland Barracks // DUI #5 // DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21B400459
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: February 4, 2021, at approximately 1022 hours
LOCATION: Summit Road, Mount Holly, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #5 / 23 VSA 1201 (b)
ACCUSED: Sheila Wickham
AGE: 58
RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 4th, 2021 at approximately 1022 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle complaint on Summit Road, in the Town of Mount Holly, Vermont. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed Sheila Wickham operated a motor vehicle on Summit Road while under the influence of intoxicants. Wickham’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway in Vermont was determined to be criminally suspended. Wickham was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. After processing, Wickham was released to a sober party and issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #5.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: February 22nd, 2021 / 0930 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Rutland Field Station
124 State PL
Rutland, VT 05701
(802)773-9101
(802)585-0811