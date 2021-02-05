Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

        

CASE#: 21A300437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Amber Keener                       

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12:17 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Calais, Vermont 

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person 

 

MISSING: Alexys Grundy 

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT 

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing teenager who is believed to have run away from her home in Calais. 

Alexys Grundy was last seen leaving the residence in Calais around midnight Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Troopers from the Field Force Division were notified at about 12:17 a.m. Tuesday and began an investigation. Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations joined the case on Thursday, Feb. 4. Grundy may have ties to the Burlington and St. Albans areas.  

Police ask that anyone with information about Grundy's whereabouts call Detective Sgt. Amber Keener at the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191. 

