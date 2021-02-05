Middlesex Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A300437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12:17 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Calais, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

MISSING: Alexys Grundy

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing teenager who is believed to have run away from her home in Calais.

Alexys Grundy was last seen leaving the residence in Calais around midnight Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Troopers from the Field Force Division were notified at about 12:17 a.m. Tuesday and began an investigation. Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations joined the case on Thursday, Feb. 4. Grundy may have ties to the Burlington and St. Albans areas.

Police ask that anyone with information about Grundy's whereabouts call Detective Sgt. Amber Keener at the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.