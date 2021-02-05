Derby Barracks / Armed Robbery
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500380
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Tpr Mark Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2/4/2021 approximately 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: TD Bank, Barton
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/04/2021 at approximately 1800 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at TD bank in Barton. Initial investigation revealed a single unknown male entered the bank demanding money from the tellers threatening the use of a weapon. The unknown male took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank and left the scene on foot. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Investigation into the matter remains ongoing and anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks
Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
Troop A East
802-334-8881
Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov