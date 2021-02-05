Derby Barracks / Armed Robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500380

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Tpr Mark Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 2/4/2021 approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: TD Bank, Barton

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/04/2021 at approximately 1800 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at TD bank in Barton. Initial investigation revealed a single unknown male entered the bank demanding money from the tellers threatening the use of a weapon. The unknown male took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank and left the scene on foot. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Investigation into the matter remains ongoing and anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks

Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Troop A East

802-334-8881

Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov