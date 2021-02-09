Digital Science Foundation chooses Metolius for global ‘New Work World’ Survey

Access to the 30,000 DSF followers and International Summit attendees will provide an unprecedented look into the challenges and complexities of creating an ideal work environment post-COVID” — Executive Council, DSF International

BEAVERTON, OREGON, USA, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBridge announced today the release of the ‘New Work World’ survey in collaboration with DSF International (Data Science Foundation) and Business Brio.

This global survey is designed to explore and understand how well organizations are prepared to manage and support their post-COVID workforce and available via the revolutionary new Metolius® platform. Metolius is a unique online survey tool that combines the simplicity of online survey generation with essential advanced data analytics. Metolius allows organizations to build and deploy advanced business assessments, quickly generate detailed assessment results and actionable feedback.

“Achieving analysis without complexity requires using a proven survey design format of ‘intelligent questionnaires’ said Desh Urs, CEO of iBridge. Urs continued, “this survey structure, combined with the Metolius platform’s innate algorithms streamlines the conversion of raw data into insights and opportunities. Additionally, the analytics of the survey will also be mentored by analysts from Business Brio”

Returning to the office post-COVID is not going to be easy. Several recent reports have indicated only 11% of the population wants to ideally have a pre-COVID work life. Whereas 31% wants to remain fully remote and 58% of the population want a hybrid work schedule of both remote and in-office operations.

“Access to the 30,000 DSF followers and more than 2000 attendees of 8th International Data Science Summit attendees on 26th and 27th February will provide an unprecedented look into the challenges and complexities of creating an ideal work environment post-COVID,” a statement from the Executive Council, DSF International added.

Along with members and attendees of the DSF International and the coveted data science summit, members of EIURA (European Industry University Research Association) and GEC (Guinness Enterprise Center) will participate in the survey. EIURA and GEC (a start-up hub facilitating more than 600 companies) are key partners to the survey roll-out in Europe.

The New Work World survey will begin during the DSF Annual Global Conference that is taking place virtually from Dublin & Kolkata on February 26th and 27th , 2021 and the initial results will be released the week of March 2, 2021.

Following the Summit, the survey report will be available on websites of DSF International and iBridge for expanded access and additional benchmarking.

To learn more about the Summit, visit https://datascience-summit.com .

About iBridge

With 1,000 team members world-wide, iBridge help clients collect, manage, and analyze their data to create meaningful operational control and improved profitability. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Service Provider, iBridge supports the Legal, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy, Government, and other information-intense markets sectors. For more almost two decades, iBridge has successfully helped clients distill complex information into actionable results.

To learn more about iBridge's analytic survey platform visit https://metolius.ibridgellc.com/

About DSF

DSF International is a non-profit platform, formed in 2013 dedicated to the fraternity of data science. It is governed by an Executive Council consisting of senior leaders from coveted organizations such as JP Morgan Chase, Accenture, NASSCOM, Zee 5, Grant Thornton, Northern Trust , IIM A, World Economic Forum, United Nations committee and others.

To learn more about DSF International, visit https://datasciencefoundation.org

About Business Brio

Business Brio is an analytics and data science consulting and projects company focused on manufacturing, retail and banking sectors. Business Brio is the recipient of NASSCOM Analytics Innovation award for the year 2015 and has been short-listed by Red Herring as the finalist in top 100 Asia Companies in 2017. It has an esteemed client portfolio from Asia, EMEA, Europe and North America.

To learn more about Business Brio, visit https://businessbrio.com