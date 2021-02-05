Stephanie Kinney, Manager of Frank Shankwitz, Creator and a Founder of Make-A-Wish, Honored on The Service Hero Show.

Stephanie Kinney - Honoring "The Wish Man" Frank Shankwitz Frank Shankwitz and Stephanie Kinney Service Hero Show Honors Stephanie Kinney

Meet the woman who traveled the world with Frank Shankwitz, as Frank's Manager and (partner in crime) on The Service Hero Show, February 5, 2021 at Noon PST.

Everyone Can Be A Hero.” — Frank Shankwitz

WINCHESTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Hero Show, Hosted by Tamara L. Hunter will honor Stephanie Kinney on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Noon Pacific (3 pm Eastern) on the e360tv Platform including ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, plus it will be streaming Live on Facebook and YouTube. To watch Live go to your app store on your favorite device and download the e360tv app. Tamara L. Hunter's Service Hero Show is found on the Positive Vibration Channel.

Many know "Make a Wish." Many know the movie, "Wish Man." Do you know the woman who stood beside and managed the Wish Man? Today we will honor Stephanie Rathje-Kinnney, as we remember "The Wish Man," Frank Shankwitz.

Stephanie traveled the world with Frank Shankwitz, better known as The Creator and a Founder of Make-A-Wish Foundation, as Frank's Manager and (partner in crime). The work that this duo accomplished and the legacy Stephanie will continue warrants the title, #ServiceHero, however there is so much more!

HONORING OUR SERVICE HERO STEPHANIE KINNEY:

"No matter what you have been through in your life, you still have complete control on how you choose to live it! Sometimes our lives have to be completely shaken up, changed, and rearranged to relocate us to the place we are meant to be. " Stephanie Kinney

Stephanie Rathje-Kinney is the owner and operator of C.R.O.W.N. Investigation Services. Stephanie, a Private Investigator, offers a wide array of investigative services, but mainly specializes in Missing Persons cases, which has always held a special place in her heart early while working with local police agencies. Stephanie is also on the Iowa Human Trafficking TaskForce, and is certified through the US Institute of Human Trafficking as a Human Trafficking educator.

Stephanie has over 5 years low enforcement experience and training. Stephanie was brought in by the Department of Public Safety to assist in the ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force which investigates and prosecutes those who use the internet to exploit children. Stephanie's work for law enforcement agencies, centers C.R.O.W.N. Investigation services with a constant reminder to provide truthful results that improve the lives of otehers, and recently was interviewed for the 2021 training for NCMEC, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Stephanie serves on a number of boards, including, the Board of Directors for Quad Cities Missing Person Network and the Iowa Associateion of Private Investigations just to name a few.

SERVICE HERO FRANK SHANKWITZ REMEMBERED (1943 - 2021):

On Sunday, January 24, 2021, The Tour of Love Show airing on the e360tv Network dedicated a special two hour show to Frank Shankwitz. The show honored, remembered and shared love for a man that made "wishes" come true.

Frank Shankwitz was best known as the Creator and A Founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an extraordinary charity that grants the wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. From humble beginnings, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is now a global organization that grants a child’s wish somewhere in the world on an average of every 28 minutes.

Frank was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had a long and distinguished career in law enforcement. He began as an Arizona Highway Patrol Motorcycle Officer and retired as a Homicide Detective with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, with 42 years of service. Frank was featured in numerous publications and television programs, and had received several awards, including the White House Call To Service Award from President George W. Bush, and the “Making A Difference In the World” award from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

In 2015 Frank joined six U.S. Presidents as well as Nobel Prize winners and industry leaders as a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In December 2015, Frank was presented with an Honorary Doctorate Degree, Doctor of Public Service, from The Ohio State University. In December 2015, Frank was identified as one of the “10 Most Amazing Arizonans” in a front-page article in the Arizona Republic newspaper. In January 2016,

Frank was identified in a Forbes Magazine article as a “Forbes Top Ten Keynote Speaker”. In April 2017, Frank was presented the Unite4:Humanity Celebrity ICON Social Impact Award. Frank’s award-winning book the “Wishman” released in 2016 was made into a feature motion picture, receiving numerous International awards in 2018.

THE SERVICE HERO SHOW:

Now about to enter its fourth season, the Service Hero Show shares, "Inspiring Stories of Those Inspiring Others." Tamara L. Hunter, the First Global Next Impactor and President and Co-founder of Chemo Buddies for Life (CB4L.org) has hosted and told over 500 inspiring stories of Service Heroes making a difference. The show airs ever Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Noon PST, 3 pm EST.

The Service Hero Show can be found on the e360tv NETWORK viewed globally through millions of screens. Including ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon fire TV, Android TV, Facebook & YouTube. Post Production the show can be viewed via IGTV, Twitter, Pinterest, MeWe and LinkedIn.

The Service Hero Show