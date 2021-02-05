New Book on Helping Real Estate Agents Build Their Businesses Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Steven Ross’s new book, Doors Open When You Knock: A Realtor’s Handbook for Boundless Opportunity and Freedom, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Real Estate, Mentoring and Coaching, Entrepreneurship and Small Business, and more!
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/36faaWw
Doors Open When You Knock presents tried-and-true business practices to help any real estate agent build a more successful real estate business.
“This is not a ‘how-to’ book, filled with detailed instructions and action plans,” says Steven. “Rather, this is a guidepost. This is a place to come back to when you feel yourself veering off course. This is to get you back on the road again, moving with grace and ease.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Steven Ross might be the “worst type of person to be a real estate agent” because he is an introvert--no parties or events, he doesn’t work nights or weekends, and you can’t find him online. Some may even think he’s a little lazy and anti-social. Yet, he built a successful real estate business twice by persisting and excelling at one thing and one thing only: knocking on doors - over 125,000 of them. He has become an expert in taking difficult action over time and connecting with people in a way that turns strangers into fans.
Originally from Southern California, Steven began selling real estate there in 2005. He built his second real estate practice from scratch after moving to Colorado at the end of 2008. He currently resides with his family in Centennial, CO.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/36faaWw to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit http://www.DoorsOpenWhenYouKnock.com.
Contact Info:
Steven Ross
Hello@DoorsOpenWhenYouKnock.com
http://www.DoorsOpenWhenYouKnock.com
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here