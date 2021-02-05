Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,251 in the last 365 days.

New Book on Helping Real Estate Agents Build Their Businesses Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day!

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Steven Ross’s new book, Doors Open When You Knock: A Realtor’s Handbook for Boundless Opportunity and Freedom, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Real Estate, Mentoring and Coaching, Entrepreneurship and Small Business, and more!

The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/36faaWw

Doors Open When You Knock presents tried-and-true business practices to help any real estate agent build a more successful real estate business.

“This is not a ‘how-to’ book, filled with detailed instructions and action plans,” says Steven. “Rather, this is a guidepost. This is a place to come back to when you feel yourself veering off course. This is to get you back on the road again, moving with grace and ease.”

To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.

Steven Ross might be the “worst type of person to be a real estate agent” because he is an introvert--no parties or events, he doesn’t work nights or weekends, and you can’t find him online. Some may even think he’s a little lazy and anti-social. Yet, he built a successful real estate business twice by persisting and excelling at one thing and one thing only: knocking on doors - over 125,000 of them. He has become an expert in taking difficult action over time and connecting with people in a way that turns strangers into fans.

Originally from Southern California, Steven began selling real estate there in 2005. He built his second real estate practice from scratch after moving to Colorado at the end of 2008. He currently resides with his family in Centennial, CO.

Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/36faaWw to purchase the book and to learn more!

For booking information, visit http://www.DoorsOpenWhenYouKnock.com.


Contact Info:
Steven Ross
Hello@DoorsOpenWhenYouKnock.com
http://www.DoorsOpenWhenYouKnock.com

Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here

You just read:

New Book on Helping Real Estate Agents Build Their Businesses Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day!

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.