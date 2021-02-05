Hoyer Statement on January Jobs Report

“This morning’s monthly jobs report and yesterday’s weekly unemployment insurance claims data tell a story of our nation’s economy crying out for help from Washington. David Burnham, the American architect who designed Union Station and other grand buildings in our nation’s capital, once famously said: ‘Make no little plans; they have no power to stir men’s blood… Make big plans; aim high in hope and work…” This ought to be our approach to the economy as we continue to face the worst crisis in our lifetimes. The addition of only 49,000 new jobs last month offers little to celebrate, particularly as it shows 159,000 fewer jobs were added in November and December than previously reported. Last year saw the largest contraction in America's economic growth in three quarters of a century. More than 18 million American workers are still receiving unemployment benefits, and new jobless claims are four times higher than at this point last year before the pandemic struck. “President Biden is ready to move forward with his appropriately big and bold American Rescue Plan to make it safe to reopen businesses and schools and to provide the economic relief needed to move our country from crisis to confidence. The House is proud to partner with him in that endeavor, and we will finalize a budget resolution today to make sure we have all the tools necessary to put his plan into action without delay. I still hold out hope that Republicans will join us in this effort and work closely with the Biden-Harris Administration and the new Democratic Senate Majority to engage in the work of building back better and making it possible for our people to make it in America.”