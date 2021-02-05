Latest News: Library Accepting Applications for Copyright Public Modernization Committee

The Library of Congress announced this week that it is convening a public committee to enhance communication with external stakeholders about the technology-related aspects of the U.S. Copyright Office’s ongoing modernization initiative. The announcement was published in the Federal Register.

Members of the public interested in participating on the Copyright Public Modernization Committee are asked to submit a current curriculum vitae and a statement of interest addressing the questions identified in the Federal Register no later than March 15, 2021, to cpmc@loc.gov.

Click here for more information.