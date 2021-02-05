International Medical Corps UK Announces Appointment of Reto Braun To Board of Trustees
International Medical Corps UK is happy to announce the appointment of Reto Braun to its Board of Trustees.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Braun is the founder of Earth Council Geneva (ECG), an organisation that works to address and increase awareness of environmental issues worldwide, where he has served as chairman for nearly 20 years. Braun also has served in a number of leadership roles at international corporations. Before founding the Earth Council Geneva, he served as CEO of Swiss Post, in Switzerland; as Chairman and CEO of Moore Corporation, in Canada; and President and COO of Unisys Corporation, in the United States.
The ECG has worked in partnership with International Medical Corps since 2002, supporting program activities centred around emergency healthcare, clean water, sanitation and hygiene behaviour change. Braun and ECG have facilitated the implementation of lifesaving projects around the world, including in such countries as Ethiopia, Liberia and Nepal, and is supporting International Medical Corps’ efforts to address COVID-19 globally.
“We are thrilled to welcome Reto Braun to International Medical Corps UK's Board of Trustees,” said Ognjen Radosavljevic, Managing Director of International Medical Corps UK. “He brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to raising awareness about some of the biggest global challenges of our time, and we are extremely grateful to have him on board.”
Braun said, “I am delighted to join International Medical Corps UK, an organisation that I have supported for many years. In the face of the climate crisis and record levels of hunger and displacement, International Medical Corps UK’s work is more urgent than ever. I’m honoured to join the organisation at such a crucial point in time.”
