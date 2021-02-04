Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Santander Holdings USA, Inc. and Santander Consumer USA, Inc.
February 04, 2021
For release at 11:30 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Boston, Massachusetts and Santander Consumer USA, Inc., Dallas, Texas Written Agreement dated March 21, 2017 (PDF) Terminated February 2, 2021
