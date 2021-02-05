Press Release – New Mission Chief for Bulgaria

February 5, 2021

Washington, DC: Jean-François Dauphin has been appointed as European Department Mission Chief for Bulgaria as of February 1, 2021. His predecessor, Mr. Jaewoo Lee, was appointed as Chief of the Emerging Economies Unit of the IMF European Department.

Mr. Dauphin is currently also the mission chief for Hungary. At the IMF, he has worked on countries in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, Central America, and Eastern Europe, and contributed to developing IMF policies in its Strategy, Policy and Review Department. He was most recently heading the Maghreb division of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department and mission chief for Algeria. Prior to joining the IMF, Mr. Dauphin worked in the private financial sector and Banque de France, and taught economics and statistics in France and in Rwanda.