Super Bowl Prediction: Award Winning Football Shrink Using MPI Puts 80% Success Rate on the Line
Dr. John F Murray, aka the "football shrink," is a clinical and sports psychologist in Florida. He makes his 16th Super Bowl prediction with a 12-3 record.TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John F. Murray, aka The Football Shrink and a sport psychologist, is the creator of the Mental Performance Index, the first ever football team rating system that incorporates how well the teams played mentally into the scoring. While this index was initially used solely to help teams win by gaining valuable insights into their performance and that of their opponents, Dr. Murray also converted the MPI into an algorithm to predict NFL games, and it has produced recording breaking results worldwide.
“The Football Shrink” won the World Series of Handicapping in 2019, taking home the ring and cash prize and he has placed in the top 3 in several other recent prognostication contests since rollling out the algorithm. Using the MPI, Murray also has the best overall winning percentage in making picks against the spread at the well-known Sports Watch Monitor website over the past 2 NFL seasons.
In 15 previous Super Bowl games, Dr. Murray has made a public pick, using knowledge gained from the MPI. His current Super Bowl record stands at 12 wins and 3 losses, an astounding 80% success rate. This 2021 year, with the game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Tampa, he puts it all on the line again to tell the world which team should cover against the spread.
"Looking at all the numbers, stated Dr. Murray, the two teams have performed very closely overall with exceptional offenses on both teams. In the playoffs, for example, the Buccaneers averaged a .530 MPI total score in their three games, while the Chiefs in their two games averaged .537. These are both winning scores and it should be a close game, but when you break it down further and examine pressure situations only, something interesting emerges. The Chiefs are much better than the Bucceneers in offensive pressure situations (.719 to .531 advantage)."
These statistics are enough for Dr. John F Murray to conclude that the Chiefs should cover the 3 points being given to the Buccaneers. So Chiefs -3 (-113, 5Dimes) is the official pick. The Chiefs would need to win by 4 for this to be correct, and if they win by 3 it would be a push, or if they win by 2 or less, or lose the game, the pick is wrong.
Dr. Murray posts all his football picks, results, articles, blogs and much more on the dedicated website (www.FootballShrink.com).
