Cat, Animal, Organic Bath Bomb Lovers Invited to Contribute to the Fizzy Kitty Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign

Fizzy Kitty

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micah and Micah, the couple behind Fizzy Kitty bath bombs, have launched their crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. All cat and animal lovers and people who love everything organic are invited to participate in the campaign.

Fizzy Kitty bath bombs are not just typical personal care products. They are organic and are being made to support no-kill cat shelters.

Fizzy Kitty's story stems from the couple’s mutual love for cats. Beel and Pixie, their adopted cats, are both rescues. Micah and Micah got Beel, a survivor of the California fires of 2018, from PAWS Seattle, a no-kill shelter. They adopted Pixie from a family that neglected her.

The couple’s choice of name for their bath bombs, Fizzy Kitty, is a tribute to no-kill shelters. Their products come with a pledge to “donate 15% of all yearly profits to no-kill cat shelters like PAWS Seattle.”

Besides their noble goal, they ensure Fizzy Kitty bath bombs are made from the freshest, all-natural ingredients. These are handmade by the couple themselves.

Their luxurious scented bath bombs contain essential oils (for the fragrance), coconut oil, dried flowers or fresh herbs (as natural infusions), Epsom salt, and mica powder.

Micah and Micah’s goals for the Fizzy Kitty Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign include the following:

• Get Fizzy Kitty out there and ramp up their bath bomb production

• Expand their inventory and start making soaps

• Penetrate the skincare market and produce creams, lotions, and other products

• Make a big difference to no-kill shelters in Seattle and nearby areas through their profit

They hope to distribute Fizzy Kitty products directly to shelters that can then benefit from their own sales so more rescue animals can have a good life there while waiting for their forever home.

Fizzy Kitty bath bombs come in different “fizzer favors,” namely The Original (creamsicle scent), Galactite (lavender and jasmine), East Dreams (matcha, bamboo, and lotus blossom), Focal Point (lemon and peppermint), and Prince Charming (sandalwood and charcoal).

Information on the different Fizzy Kitty Kickstarter pledge packages with their corresponding rewards is available on their campaign page.

People interested in backing Fizzy Kitty products and their company mission are invited to pledge on or before the March 27, 2021 campaign deadline.

