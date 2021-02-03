Post Session Report :: Wednesday, February 3, 2020

SB 81, PN 59 (Langerholc) – The bill amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) by permitting expert witnesses in domestic violence to testify in cases relating to sexual offenses, human trafficking, or domestic violence. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 85, PN 85 (Martin) – The bill amends the Second Class County Code by changing the rules of succession when a vacancy occurs in the office of a county district attorney. Senator Martin offered amendment A00190 which requires that the first assistant district attorney assuming office on the vacancy of the district attorney must satisfy the following provisions of the County Code:

Be a resident of the county.

At least twenty-five years of age.

A citizen of the United States.

Admitted to practice as an attorney before the Supreme Court of this Commonwealth for at least one year prior to taking the oath of office. Resided in the county for which the district attorney is elected or appointed for one year next preceding election or appointment.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.