Senator Comitta Responds to Governor’s Budget Address

February 3, 2021 − State Senator Carolyn Comitta released the following statement in response to the governor’s 2021-22 budget address:

“I support the goals of the governor’s proposal, including important investments in education, local government, COVID-19 response, and job and career programs. Pennsylvania – like working people and families across the Commonwealth – continues to face significant financial challenges related to the ongoing pandemic. This proposal is a starting point for what will no doubt be a spirited discussion and debate in the legislature, especially when it comes to revenue.

I also applaud the governor’s initiatives to continue to support crucial health and human services programs while addressing climate change, criminal justice reform, and supporting investments in our transportation and tech infrastructure.

This is one of the most, if not the most, important state budgets in memory. I look forward to the budget hearing process and working together with all my legislative colleagues to pass a final budget that supports these key investments and meets the needs of Pennsylvania workers and families as we overcome and recover from this pandemic.”