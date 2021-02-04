Senator Haywood Responds to Governor Wolf’s Budget

Philadelphia – February 4, 2021 – State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) released the following statement on Governor Wolf’s 2021-22 budget:

“Our Commonwealth is facing difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic has crushed families and businesses in Pennsylvania and continues to do so. Governor Wolf has proposed a bold and courageous plan to create a just recovery from the suffering caused by COVID-19.

The Governor’s $37.8 billion budget fairly funds schools so children have a chance to catch up, cuts taxes for hard hit businesses and families, and invests in our workforce and infrastructure. These are all steps in the right direction. The Governor’s plan to raise wages to $12 per hour will strike a significant blow against poverty pay minimum wage in Pennsylvania. Figuring out how we pay for it will require further discussion.

Regardless, if we fail to fix the massive hole created by the COVID-19 pandemic, our businesses and families will be wrecked. As we know, failure to fix a pothole quickly only makes it bigger and cause greater damage to cars, trucks, drivers, and passengers. Our states must fix this hole now, before it is too late.”

