A Modern Take on a Classic Epic
The journey of a young man and his boatCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stories told by epics of old have been shared over the generations, in many different shapes and forms, all following very similar tales of heroes, villains, and the challenges the characters face. These epics often include numerous twists and turns, all experienced by the main characters, the templates of which can be seen in stories we enjoy today. One such tale could be considered a modern take on the classic The Illiad and is written by author David VerValin. This is the story of Huaka’i (Voyager). The Voyager is the first installment of the Huaka’i trilogy. It is followed by Huaka’i (The Dark Haired Woman) and Huaka’i (Full Circle).
David VerValin is a retired construction project engineer and military serviceman who reached the rank of major in the Indiana Air National Guard. He went on a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967 – 1969 and graduated from Purdue University in 1972. After his military service, he went on to his civilian career as an engineer before retiring in 2013. He has a wife named Judy, and the both of them live in Tipp City, Ohio.
The story follows a young man and his boat during a period between 1941 to 1946 and his historical exploits as a PT boat captain from Solomon Island to Indonesia. It is likened to The Illiad in the intrigue, twists, and turns of the story that both young and old will enjoy. There is also a sub-story that follows a thief who stole a very important historical artifact from the Masonic Lodge in Paris, one that is just as gripping as the main tale.
Recently, the book received a starred review from the Pacific Book Review. An excerpt says, “Action-packed, haunting and lengthy-yet engaging all at once, author David Vervalin’s Huaka’i: The Voyager Book 1 is a must-read action and adventure novel. A fantastic blend of in-depth character study and history, the author brilliantly crafts a narrative which feels both nostalgic and fresh all at once. If you haven’t yet, be sure to grab your own copy of this incredible read today!” Read the full review by clicking this link.
The book is also rated 4 out of 5 stars by Reader’s Choice, deserving a spot on your shelf. Get yours today! For a complete read, don’t forget its two sequel, The Dark Haired Woman and Full Circle.
